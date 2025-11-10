Fidelity Japan Trust Announces Scheme Election Results for AJOT Merger

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ( (GB:FJV) ) has shared an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the results of its scheme elections related to its combination with AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc. The scheme involves a reconstruction and voluntary winding up of the company, with shareholders opting for either a rollover option into new AJOT shares or a cash option. The majority of shareholders, 68%, chose the rollover option, while 32% opted for cash. The reclassification of shares and subsequent trading suspension are part of the transition process, with new AJOT shares expected to be issued by the end of November 2025.

More about Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC operates in the investment trust industry, focusing on investment opportunities in Japan. Its primary service is managing a portfolio of Japanese equities, aiming to provide long-term capital growth for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 157,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of FJV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue