F&G Annuities Announces Special Stock Distribution

F&G Annuities & Life Inc ( (FG) ) has issued an update.

On November 7, 2025, F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. announced a special stock distribution of approximately 16 million shares of its common stock by its majority-owned parent, Fidelity National Financial, Inc., to FNF shareholders. This distribution, representing about 12% of F&G’s outstanding shares, is intended to enhance market liquidity and broaden investor access to F&G’s shares, reflecting FNF’s confidence in F&G’s long-term prospects. The distribution is scheduled for December 31, 2025, with FNF shareholders receiving approximately six shares of F&G for every 100 shares of FNF held.

The most recent analyst rating on (FG) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on F&G Annuities & Life Inc stock, see the FG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FG is a Outperform.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc demonstrates strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, contributing significantly to the overall score. While technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, the reasonable valuation and dividend yield provide a balanced outlook.

More about F&G Annuities & Life Inc

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, being the largest title insurance company in the United States through its various underwriters. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a prominent provider of insurance solutions, serving retail annuity and life customers as well as institutional clients, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Average Trading Volume: 166,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.15B

