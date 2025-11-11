FFI Holdings Ltd. 2025 AGM Highlights Strategic Growth and Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:FFI) ) has shared an announcement.

FFI Holdings Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting for 2025, where Chairman Rodney Moonen presented key financial highlights and performance metrics. The meeting covered various aspects of the company’s operations, including food operations, property assets, capital management, and growth strategy. The presentation provided insights into the company’s outlook and strategic direction, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

More about F.F.I. Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.12M

