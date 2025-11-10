Fevertree Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Fevertree Drinks ( (GB:FEVR) ) is now available.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 27,884 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 813.00 to 829.00 pence per share, with a weighted average price of 819.4340 pence. This move is part of a previously announced buyback program and is intended to cancel the purchased shares, potentially impacting the company’s share value and signaling confidence in its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FEVR) stock is a Hold with a £921.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fevertree Drinks stock, see the GB:FEVR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FEVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FEVR is a Neutral.

Fevertree Drinks’ strong financial performance, characterized by robust cash flow and a healthy balance sheet, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend with some bullish momentum, while valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio slightly offset the positives. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FEVR stock, click here.

More about Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks PLC operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of premium mixers. The company is known for its high-quality tonic waters and other mixer products, catering to a market that values premium and natural ingredients.

YTD Price Performance: 24.71%

Average Trading Volume: 437,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £960.7M

For detailed information about FEVR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue