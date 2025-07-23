Fevertree Executes Share Buyback as Part of Ongoing Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fevertree Drinks ( (GB:FEVR) ) has provided an announcement.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has repurchased 41,412 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program announced earlier in the year. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 914.00 to 936.00 pence and will be cancelled, potentially impacting the company’s share value and providing a return to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FEVR) stock is a Hold with a £1000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fevertree Drinks stock, see the GB:FEVR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FEVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FEVR is a Outperform.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial health and a positive technical outlook. The share buyback program further supports shareholder value. However, the high P/E ratio suggests the stock may be overvalued, which is a significant risk factor.

More about Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks PLC operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of premium mixers. The company is known for its tonic waters, ginger ales, and other carbonated mixers, catering to a market that values high-quality and natural ingredients.

Average Trading Volume: 373,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.11B

