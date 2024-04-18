Feutune Light Extends Merger Deadline, Issues Promissory Note

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation Class A (FLFV) just unveiled an announcement.

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation has deposited $60,000 to extend the deadline for its initial business combination by one month, now aiming for completion by May 21, 2024. This move is part of a series of possible extensions and has led to the issuance of a $60,000 promissory note to Thunder Power Holdings Limited. The note, which carries no interest, is due upon the earlier of the business combination’s completion or the company’s term expiry. Furthermore, under certain conditions, Thunder Power has the option to convert the note into units of the company. This financial strategy and the associated terms were outlined in a press release on April 18, 2024.

