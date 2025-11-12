Fermi Inc. Advances AI Power Grid with Strategic Progress

Fermi Inc. ( (FRMI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fermi Inc. presented to its investors.

Fermi Inc., a company operating in the energy sector, is focused on developing a large-scale private grid in the Texas Panhandle to support artificial intelligence infrastructure. In its latest earnings report, Fermi Inc. highlighted significant progress in its ambitious Project Matador, which aims to deliver up to 11 gigawatts of power through a combination of nuclear, gas, solar, and battery technologies. The company has secured substantial financing, including $1.6 billion through private funding and an IPO, and has commenced trading as a public company, raising approximately $785 million.

Key achievements include securing a 99-year lease for the Project Matador site, acquiring critical power generation equipment, and forming strategic partnerships with major companies like Westinghouse Electric and Siemens Energy. Fermi has also made strides in securing natural gas supplies and water resources, essential for the project’s development. The company reported a net loss of $353.2 million year-to-date, primarily due to non-cash charges and operational expenses.

Fermi’s strategic initiatives include the deployment of gas turbines and nuclear reactors, supported by collaborations with international partners such as Samsung C&T and Hyundai Engineering & Construction. The company aims to deliver its first gigawatt of power by the end of 2026, with plans to expand capacity further in the coming years.

Looking forward, Fermi Inc. is focused on executing its development plans on time and within budget, with an emphasis on safety and quality. The company’s management remains committed to achieving its vision of powering the future of AI with sustainable energy solutions, leveraging its strong financial position and strategic partnerships.

