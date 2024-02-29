FendX Technologies Proposes Equity Debt Settlement

FendX Technologies, Inc. (TSE:FNDX) has released an update.

FendX Technologies Inc., a Canadian nanotech firm specializing in pathogen-resistant surface coatings, has announced plans to settle $112,500 in advisory fees by issuing 500,000 common shares at $0.225 each. The transaction is pending regulatory approval and the new shares issued will be restricted from trading for four months and a day. FendX is advancing its product line, including a flagship protective film, REPELWRAP™, and a bifunctional spray coating, through collaborations with top academic institutions.

