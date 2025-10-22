FendX Technologies Files Patent for Innovative Antimicrobial Coating

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from FendX Technologies, Inc. ( (TSE:FNDX) ) is now available.

FendX Technologies Inc. has filed a provisional patent for a novel antimicrobial nanoparticle liquid coating designed to provide long-lasting protection against pathogens on high-touch surfaces. This development is a significant addition to FendX’s portfolio of hygiene-related technologies and underscores the company’s commitment to scalable solutions for reducing infection risk. The company is actively exploring scale-up and distribution partnerships to bring this innovative technology to market, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about FendX Technologies, Inc.

FendX Technologies Inc. is a surface protection company that leverages proprietary technology to develop products aimed at reducing the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. The company is advancing a pipeline of products, including REPELWRAP™ film and nanoparticle-infused liquid coatings, which offer protective surface properties to minimize pathogen adhesion and transmission. Additionally, FendX is developing specialized catheter coatings and holds exclusive worldwide licenses and intellectual property for its coating technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 11,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.1M

