Fenbo Holdings Delays 20-F Filing Amid Financial Losses

Fenbo Holdings Limited ( (FEBO) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Fenbo Holdings Limited has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time by the company and its independent accounting firm to complete the necessary financial statements and audit. Fenbo Holdings anticipates filing the report within fifteen days following the original due date. The company expects a significant increase in comprehensive loss, projecting approximately $2,105,000 for 2024 compared to $292,000 in 2023. This forward-looking statement indicates a substantial financial impact. The notification was signed by Huang Hongwu, the Chief Executive Officer, who emphasized ongoing compliance efforts.

FEBO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FEBO is a Neutral.

Fenbo Holdings Limited’s stock score is significantly affected by its financial challenges, particularly high debt levels and negative net income. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while valuation metrics are weak due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. The absence of impactful earnings call insights leaves the stock outlook largely unchanged.



More about Fenbo Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -33.33%

Average Trading Volume: 9,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.17M

FEBO stock

