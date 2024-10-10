FEMSA Divests Logistics Arm to Grupo Traxión

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) has released an update.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell part of its logistics operations, Solistica, to Grupo Traxión, a prominent Mexican transportation and logistics firm, for about 4.06 billion Mexican pesos. The deal, which includes transportation management and contract logistics operations in Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil, but excludes FEMSA’s LTL operations in Brazil, aligns with FEMSA’s strategic Forward plan and is expected to conclude in the coming months pending regulatory approvals.

For further insights into FMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.