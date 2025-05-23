Femasys Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice for Low Market Value

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Femasys ( (FEMY) ) has issued an announcement.

On May 19, 2025, Femasys received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the market value of its listed securities had fallen below the required $35 million for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company has until November 17, 2025, to regain compliance, or it may face delisting. Femasys plans to actively monitor its market value and explore options to meet the requirement, although there is no assurance of success.

The most recent analyst rating on (FEMY) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Femasys stock, see the FEMY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FEMY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FEMY is a Underperform.

Femasys currently faces significant financial challenges, including persistent losses and negative cash flows, leading to a low score. Technical indicators show weak momentum, reinforcing a cautious outlook. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield make the stock less attractive from a valuation perspective. Improvement in financial performance is crucial for a better outlook.

More about Femasys

Average Trading Volume: 333,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $28.87M

Disclaimer & Disclosure

