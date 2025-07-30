Feiyu Technology Announces Supplemental Share Options Grant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. ( (HK:1022) ) is now available.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. has announced a supplemental update regarding its grant of 108,240,000 share options to employees. The share options are divided into those with and without performance targets, with exercise periods spanning from 2026 to 2031. This move is likely to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s long-term goals.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on technology products and services. It operates within the tech industry and is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

