Feiyu Technology Announces Shareholder Change in PRC Entity

The latest announcement is out from Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. ( (HK:1022) ).

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. announced a change in the registered shareholders of its PRC Operating Entity, Xiamen Guanghuan. Ms. Chen Yongchun transferred her 3% equity interest and associated rights and obligations to Mr. Bi Lin, an executive director and existing shareholder. The transfer ensures that the existing contractual arrangements remain valid and enforceable, maintaining the company’s control over the PRC Operating Entities without the need for new agreements.

More about Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates in the technology sector, focusing on maintaining control over its PRC Operating Entities through contractual arrangements to consolidate financial results as if they were wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 8,606,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.24B

