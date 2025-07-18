FEG Holdings Reports Significant Financial Losses for FY2024/25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings Limited ( (HK:1413) ) has shared an update.

FEG Holdings Corporation Limited, formerly known as Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings Limited, announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025. The company reported a significant decline in revenue to approximately HK$405.0 million from HK$618.2 million the previous year, with a gross loss margin of 14.8%. The total comprehensive loss attributable to the owners was approximately HK$81.5 million, compared to a profit of HK$17.3 million in the prior year. The board decided not to declare a final dividend for the year. These results indicate a challenging financial period for the company, reflecting a downturn in its operational performance.

Average Trading Volume: 16,375,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$78M

