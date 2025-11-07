FDA Places Hold on Tenaya’s MyPEAKTM-1 Trial

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Tenaya Therapeutics ( (TNYA) ).

The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Tenaya Therapeutics‘ MyPEAKTM-1 trial for TN-201, a treatment for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, to standardize patient monitoring and immunosuppression management. Despite the hold, Tenaya expects no impact on TN-201’s data milestones or development timelines, as the drug has shown an acceptable safety profile and no new safety events have been reported.

The most recent analyst rating on (TNYA) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tenaya Therapeutics stock, see the TNYA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TNYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TNYA is a Underperform.

Tenaya Therapeutics’ overall score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, characterized by pre-revenue status and high cash burn due to R&D expenses. Technical indicators highlight a bearish trend, with the stock trading below key moving averages and near oversold conditions. Valuation metrics reflect non-profitability and lack of dividend yield, typical for early-stage biotech firms.

More about Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing therapies for heart disease, particularly targeting genetic cardiomyopathies.

Average Trading Volume: 4,263,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $224.9M

