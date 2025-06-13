FDA Approves Urogen Pharma’s ZUSDURI for Bladder Cancer

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Urogen Pharma ( (URGN) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 12, 2025, the FDA approved Urogen Pharma‘s ZUSDURI™, a sustained-release gel formulation of mitomycin, for treating adults with recurrent low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC). This approval is based on the Phase 3 ENVISION trial, where 78% of patients achieved complete response at three months, with 79% maintaining it at 12 months. ZUSDURI is expected to be available in the U.S. by July 1, 2025, and Urogen Pharma has committed to further trials and updates to the FDA to assess long-term benefits.

Spark’s Take on URGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, URGN is a Neutral.

Urogen Pharma’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, despite strong revenue growth. The technical indicators suggest cautious trading, while the earnings call provides a mixed outlook with both promising and concerning elements. Valuation metrics underscore the high-risk nature of the investment, resulting in an overall moderate score.

