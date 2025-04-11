FBR Limited Appoints New CEO and Restructures Board

FBR Limited ( (AU:FBR) ) has provided an update.

FBR Limited has announced the appointment of Mark Pivac as the new CEO, succeeding Mike Pivac, who is retiring. This leadership change aligns with the company’s strategy to commercialize its technology while enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. The board will be restructured to include three non-executive directors with revised remuneration, reflecting a commitment to cost rationalization. FBR is actively engaging with strategic partners to explore commercial projects and opportunities for its technology in various industries, including construction, steel, mining, and energy. The company is well-positioned to execute its corporate strategy, leveraging its capabilities in designing and producing complex mechatronic systems.

FBR Limited is a robotic technology company focused on commercializing Dynamic Stabilisation Technology (DST) and long boom robotics, including the Hadrian X robot. The company is expanding its applications into industries such as shipbuilding, steel, and energy, offering products and services that leverage its expertise in large-scale robotic solutions.

