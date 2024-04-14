FBM Unveils Major Lithium Resource in Nevada

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd (FBM) has announced a significant maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for their Nevada Lithium Project, boasting 6.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 783 ppm Li. The company highlights the deposit’s potential for expansion and the strategic advantage of its location in a premier mining district in the U.S., emphasizing the opportunity for accelerated development and commercialization. FBM is now exploring various commercialization options to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:FBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.