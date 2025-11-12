Fathom Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Fathom Holdings Inc ( (FTHM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fathom Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings, leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software to support brokerages and agents across the United States.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Fathom Holdings Inc. announced a significant 38% year-over-year revenue growth, alongside a 23% increase in real estate transactions and a 24% rise in agent count. The company also achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability for the second consecutive quarter, highlighting its resilience in a challenging housing market.

Key financial metrics include a total revenue increase to $115.3 million, driven by a 39% rise in brokerage revenue and a 28.6% increase in title revenue. The company also reported a reduction in net loss to $4.4 million, compared to $8.1 million in the previous year, and completed a $6.9 million common stock offering. Operationally, Fathom expanded its agent network by 24.1% and continued to grow its Elevate program, onboarding 70 agents.

Strategically, Fathom expanded Verus Title into Arizona and Alabama and acquired START Real Estate to enhance its first-time homebuyer program. The company is focused on driving agent success, increasing attachment rates in its title and mortgage businesses, and exploring new revenue streams through strategic partnerships and expansion initiatives.

Looking ahead, Fathom Holdings remains optimistic about capturing growth opportunities as housing market conditions improve. The company aims to continue its trajectory of revenue and profitability growth, enhancing shareholder value through innovation and strategic expansion.

