Fathom Digital Amends Credit Terms, Secures Extension

Fathom Digital (FATH) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On November 13, 2023, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation subsidiaries amended their Credit Agreement, which mandates a $50,000 term loan paydown by March 31, 2024, or by June 30, 2024, if certain conditions are met. An Extension Consent Letter was agreed upon on January 31, 2024, extending the deadline to secure a binding commitment for qualified equity capital from January 31 to February 16, 2024.

