Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Updates Share Registry Address

The latest announcement is out from Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. ( (AU:FPC) ).

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. announced a change in the address of its share registry office, effective from June 10, 2025. The new location for Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited is at Level 4, 44 Martin Place, Sydney. This change requires all documentation lodgements by member organizations, securityholders, and other parties to be directed to the new address, potentially impacting the operational logistics for stakeholders involved.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a platform for investors to engage in contrarian investment strategies, aiming to capitalize on market inefficiencies and undervalued opportunities.

