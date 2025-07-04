Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Reports NTA Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. ( (AU:FPC) ) has issued an announcement.

The Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund announced an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) per share of 1.5622 AUD as of July 2, 2025, reflecting a 0.33% increase from June 30, 2025. This increase in NTA indicates a positive performance for the fund, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to investors and strengthening its position in the investment management industry.

More about Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a global contrarian fund, aiming to capitalize on market opportunities by taking positions contrary to prevailing market trends.

Average Trading Volume: 31,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

