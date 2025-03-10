Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Reports NTA Growth

An announcement from Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. ( (AU:FPC) ) is now available.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. announced an increase in its estimated pre-tax net tangible assets (NTA) per share, rising by 1.03% from February 26 to March 5, 2025. This growth in NTA reflects positively on the fund’s performance and may enhance its attractiveness to investors seeking value-driven investment opportunities.

More about Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a contrarian investment strategy, aiming to capitalize on market inefficiencies and undervalued opportunities globally.

YTD Price Performance: 12.99%

Average Trading Volume: 29,733

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

