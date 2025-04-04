Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Completes Share Buy-Back

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. ( (AU:FPC) ) has issued an update.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd has completed a buy-back of 1,603,515 ordinary fully paid securities for a total consideration of AUD 1,523,442. This final buy-back notification marks the conclusion of their on-market buy-back program, which may impact the company’s share value and investor perception positively by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment services and products, targeting global markets with a contrarian investment strategy.

