Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd has announced the cessation of 25,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back, effective as of June 20, 2024. This new announcement, dated June 21, 2024, details the company’s reduction in issued capital as part of its strategic financial activities.

