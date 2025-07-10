Fast Retailing Reports Strong Q3 Results and Resumes Trading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh ( (HK:6288) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. announced its consolidated results for the nine months ending May 31, 2025, reporting a 10.6% increase in revenue to 2,616,708 million yen and a 12.2% rise in operating profit to 450,952 million yen. The company also declared a resumption of trading in its Hong Kong depositary receipts following the release of this announcement, indicating stable financial health and positive growth prospects.

More about Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese retail company known for its casual wear brand, UNIQLO. The company operates in the apparel industry, focusing on providing high-quality, affordable clothing to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$803.8B

