Fast Retailing Announces Final Dividend Payment for 2025

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh ( (HK:6288) ) just unveiled an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. announced the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 August 2025, with a gross amount of HK$ 0.131805 per Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR). After deductions, the net dividend is HK$ 0.085620 per HDR, with payments processed through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on 18 November 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

More about Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company operating in the retail industry, primarily known for its clothing and apparel products. The company is recognized for its global brand, UNIQLO, and focuses on providing high-quality, affordable fashion to a wide market.

Average Trading Volume: 9,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$908.7B

