Fast Retailing Announces Final Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh ( (HK:6288) ) has issued an announcement.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced a final cash dividend of JPY 2.6 per Hong Kong Depository Receipt (HDR) for the financial year ending 31 August 2025. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 0.131805 per HDR, with a withholding tax of 15.315% applied as per Japan’s tax code. The payment date is set for 18 November 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to providing returns to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6288) stock is a Hold with a HK$27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh stock, see the HK:6288 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on clothing and apparel. It is known for its popular brand, Uniqlo, which offers a wide range of casual wear for men, women, and children. The company has a significant market presence in Asia and is expanding its reach globally.

Average Trading Volume: 9,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$908.7B

See more insights into 6288 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue