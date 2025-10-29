Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( (FMCB) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp released an investor presentation detailing its financial performance for the third quarter and year-to-date 2025. The company reported strong financial metrics, including a net income of $69.8 million and a return on average equity of 15.28%. It continues to maintain a robust capital position with a risk-based capital ratio of 15.74% and a tangible common equity ratio of 11.26%. The bank’s strategic focus on superior client service and its expertise in agricultural lending have contributed to its steady growth and strong market positioning, with significant implications for its stakeholders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, founded in 1916 and headquartered in Lodi, California, operates primarily in Central California with a focus on agricultural lending. The company has expanded into the San Francisco Bay Area and offers a full range of financial products and services, emphasizing commercial middle-market clients. It is recognized for its consistent and reliable growth and serves a diverse market with a strong emphasis on client relationships.

