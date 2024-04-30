Farm Pride Foods Reports Continued Growth

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Limited has reported a continuous financial and operational improvement in the recent quarter, with strategic investments of over $200k in its processing plant and farming infrastructure aimed at boosting productivity and efficiency. Despite one-off costs of $400k affecting operations, the company anticipates these expenses to decrease as they progress with further cost reviews and operational enhancements. The company is also in the final stages of selling its surplus Lethbridge property for $2.350m, which will conclude shortly after sub-division registration.

