Faraday Copper Unveils Exciting Drill Results

Faraday Copper Corp. has reported promising results from its Phase III drilling program at the Copper Creek Project in Arizona, revealing significant copper intersections at Old Reliable and new discoveries at Area 51. Notably, the drilling at Old Reliable yielded a notable intercept of copper and molybdenum, indicating that the mineralization is open at depth. Concurrently, Area 51 drilling has expanded known mineralization and unveiled high gold-to-copper ratios, suggesting further exploration potential.

