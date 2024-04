FAR Ltd (AU:FAR) has released an update.

FAR Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 31, 2024, to be held virtually at 12:00pm AEST. Shareholders are urged to vote online by May 29 or attend the webinar to participate in real-time. The company has embraced electronic distribution of meeting materials, consistent with recent changes to the Corporations Act.

