FAR International Holdings Announces Board and Committee Structure

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Wang Quan serving as the Chairman. The company has also established four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Investment, each with designated members and chairpersons. This structured governance framework is likely to enhance the company’s operational oversight and strategic decision-making, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

YTD Price Performance: 1.02%

Average Trading Volume: 1,568,210

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

