FAR International Announces Potential Acquisition of Fason Investment

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited has entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding to acquire at least 60% of Fason Investment Limited, a company based in the British Virgin Islands. The acquisition is subject to conditions such as satisfactory legal and financial due diligence and necessary approvals. A deposit of HK$1,500,000 is involved, which will be part of the investment if the acquisition proceeds, with provisions for its return under certain conditions.

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates with limited liability. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in various business ventures, though specific industry details are not provided in the announcement.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 1,740,421

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

