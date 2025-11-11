Far East Consortium Announces Potential Sale of Perth Ritz Carlton Interests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Far East Consortium International ( (HK:0035) ).

Far East Consortium International Limited has announced a potential transaction involving the sale of certain interests in The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Perth, Australia, to a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. The transaction, which involves an initial payment of A$20 million, is not yet finalized and remains subject to the signing of a definitive agreement. If completed, this transaction will result in joint ownership of the hotel by Far East Consortium and AMTD Group, potentially impacting the company’s financial standing and market operations.

More about Far East Consortium International

Far East Consortium International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with its subsidiaries in various sectors. The company is involved in real estate development, hospitality, and car park operations, with a focus on expanding its market presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Average Trading Volume: 1,089,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.17B

