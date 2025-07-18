Fantasia Holdings Extends Restructuring Agreement Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1777) ) has provided an update.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. has announced an extension of the long stop date for its restructuring support agreement to July 25, 2025. The company continues to engage in discussions with stakeholders regarding its offshore debt restructuring and will provide updates as necessary, urging caution for investors dealing with its securities.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the real estate sector. The company focuses on property development and management, offering a range of residential and commercial properties.

YTD Price Performance: -35.45%

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$421.4M

