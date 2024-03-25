Falcon Oil & Gas Reduces Beetaloo Project Costs

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (UK) (TSE:FO) has released an update.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is strategically reducing its working interest in the Beetaloo’s Shenandoah South Pilot Project from 22.5% to 5%, lowering its cost commitments for two wells to be drilled in 2024 while maintaining a 10% interest in the surrounding 72,000-acre area and a 22.5% interest in the wider 4.52 million-acre region. The company benefits from a significant cost reduction by applying a US$11 million gross carry against the upcoming Pilot costs and retains the opportunity for future development participation post-Pilot.

