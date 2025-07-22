Falcon Metals Director Adjusts Securities Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Falcon Metals Ltd ( (AU:FAL) ) has issued an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd has announced a change in the securities holdings of its director, Mark Anthony Bennett. On July 21, 2025, Bennett acquired 70,000 fully paid ordinary shares and exercised 250,000 unlisted options at $0.36 per option, expiring on July 31, 2025, using a cashless exercise method valued at approximately $32,400. This adjustment in Bennett’s holdings reflects a strategic move in his investment portfolio, potentially impacting his influence within the company and signaling confidence in Falcon Metals’ future performance.

Falcon Metals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 618,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

