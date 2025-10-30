Fairview International Reports Strong Growth in Maiden Annual Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Fairview International Plc ( (GB:FIL) ).

Fairview International PLC reported its maiden audited consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2025, following its IPO in October 2024. The company saw a 6% increase in revenue to £5.34 million and a 4.9% rise in student headcount. Despite exceptional IPO-related costs, Fairview remains optimistic about future growth, driven by increased marketing efforts and the potential benefits from the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. The company’s strong academic performance and strategic positioning in the growing international education market in Malaysia are expected to support further expansion.

Fairview International PLC operates international schools that follow the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. The company focuses on providing high-quality education in Malaysia, with a growing emphasis on marketing and recruitment to expand its student base.

Average Trading Volume: 7,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £58.38M

