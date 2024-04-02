Fairfax India Sets Hybrid Shareholders’ Meeting

Fairfax India Sv Usf (TSE:FIH.U) has released an update.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has announced its upcoming hybrid annual shareholders’ meeting set for April 10, 2024, which will feature both in-person and virtual attendance options. The meeting will include a presentation by the Chairman and CEO, followed by a Q&A session that will be webcast. Shareholders have been provided with details on how to attend virtually, vote by proxy in advance, and submit questions by email ahead of the meeting.

