Fairfax India Enhances Credit Facility to Support Bangalore Airport Investment

Fairfax India SV USF ( ($TSE:FIH.U) ) has shared an update.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has amended its credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders to enable the issuance of letters of credit and increase its revolving credit facility from $175 million to $250 million, which will be gradually reduced back to $175 million over 18 months. These amendments are intended to facilitate the company’s acquisition of an additional 10% equity interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited for $255 million, ensuring liquidity while meeting payment obligations through a structured installment plan.

More about Fairfax India SV USF

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company focused on achieving long-term capital appreciation while preserving capital. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India, Indian businesses, and other businesses with significant connections to India.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

