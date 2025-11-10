Fairchem Organics Releases Unaudited Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fairchem Organics Ltd ( (IN:FAIRCHEMOR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fairchem Organics Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2025, in prominent newspapers. The financial results, approved by the Board of Directors, provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance during this period, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Fairchem Organics Ltd

Fairchem Organics Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of specialty chemicals. The company is known for its expertise in oleochemicals and nutraceuticals, serving a diverse range of markets with its high-quality chemical products.

Average Trading Volume: 654

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 9.64B INR

