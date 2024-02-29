Fab-Form Reports Mixed Quarterly Results

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSE:FBF) has released an update.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. reported a net profit of $107,372 in the second quarter, a 21% decrease from the previous year, despite a slight 1.5% increase in revenue. Year-to-date figures also show a downturn, with net profits and revenue trailing the previous year’s results. The company highlighted successful initial testing and production of their new Fast-Tube product, expressing optimism for future growth.

