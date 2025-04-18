F.N.B. Corp’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Resilience

F.N.B. Corp ((FNB)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

F.N.B. Corp’s recent earnings call revealed a generally positive sentiment, underscored by record capital levels, growth in tangible book value, and stable non-interest income. Despite some challenges, such as potential tariff impacts and reduced commercial real estate activities, the company demonstrated consistent growth in net interest income and loan and deposit growth, painting an optimistic picture for stakeholders.

Record Capital Levels

F.N.B. Corp achieved record capital levels, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.7% and a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 8.4%. These metrics highlight the company’s robust financial health and its capacity to withstand economic fluctuations.

Tangible Book Value Growth

The tangible book value per share saw a significant increase of 12%, reaching $10.83. This growth reflects the company’s strong financial management and its ability to enhance shareholder value.

Net Interest Income Growth

Despite having two fewer days in the quarter, F.N.B. Corp reported an increase in net interest income by $1.6 million from the prior quarter. This growth indicates effective interest rate management and a solid revenue base.

Non-Interest Income Stability

Non-interest income remained stable at $87.8 million, consistent with the same quarter last year. This stability underscores the company’s diversified income streams and resilience in maintaining steady revenue.

Loan and Deposit Growth

The company reported annualized loan and deposit growth of 3.5% and 1.4%, respectively, even during a seasonally slower period. This growth demonstrates F.N.B.’s ability to attract and retain customers, contributing to its overall financial strength.

Digital Banking Enhancements

F.N.B. Corp launched automated direct deposit switch capabilities, enhancing its digital banking experience. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and improving customer service.

Asset Quality Metrics

The quarter ended with total delinquency at 75 basis points, a reduction of 8 basis points from the previous quarter. This improvement in asset quality metrics highlights the company’s effective risk management strategies.

Impact of Tariffs

The potential impact of tariffs on the loan portfolio was discussed, with less than 5% of exposures at risk of a greater impact. This manageable exposure indicates F.N.B.’s proactive approach to mitigating external economic risks.

Slower Commercial Real Estate Activity

The commercial real estate portfolio saw a reduction of $283 million during the quarter. This decrease reflects a cautious approach in a challenging market environment.

Capital Markets Income Impact

Capital markets income was reported at $5.3 million, affected by lower commercial customer activity. This highlights the challenges faced in capital markets amid fluctuating customer engagement.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, F.N.B. Corp maintains its full-year guidance, projecting mid-single-digit growth in loans and deposits by the end of 2025. The company expects improved financial performance with positive operating leverage in the second half of the year, driven by stable net interest margins and proactive credit risk management.

In conclusion, F.N.B. Corp’s earnings call conveyed a generally positive outlook, with significant achievements in capital levels and tangible book value growth. Despite facing some challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives and forward-looking guidance suggest continued financial strength and resilience in the coming quarters.

