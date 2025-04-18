F.N.B. Corporation Reports Stable First Quarter Earnings

F.N.B. Corp ( (FNB) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information F.N.B. Corp presented to its investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in the banking sector, providing a range of commercial and consumer banking services across several states in the U.S. The company is known for its comprehensive banking solutions and strong regional presence.

In its first quarter of 2025 earnings report, F.N.B. Corporation announced a net income of $116.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, maintaining stable earnings compared to the same quarter last year. The company highlighted its record Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.7% and a significant growth in tangible book value per share by 12.3%.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 1.5% increase in net interest income to $323.8 million, driven by growth in earning assets and a decrease in the cost of funds. The company also reported a 5.1% increase in total loans and leases and a 7.2% rise in total deposits, reflecting its strategic focus on expanding high-quality loans and enhancing customer relationships. Asset quality remained strong, with a stable net charge-off rate of 0.15% and a consistent loan-to-deposit ratio of 92%.

F.N.B. Corporation’s strategic investments in technology and digital banking platforms have contributed to its growth in non-interest income, particularly in wealth management and service charges. The company continues to focus on risk management and maintaining solid capital and liquidity levels, preparing for various economic scenarios.

Looking ahead, F.N.B. Corporation remains committed to leveraging its diversified deposit base and conservative credit risk management to navigate the financial landscape. The company aims to continue enhancing customer experience and driving growth through strategic investments and technological advancements.

