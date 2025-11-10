F J Benjamin Secures Exclusive Rights for Pomelo Brand in Malaysia

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

FJ Benjamin Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:F10) ) has issued an update.

F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd has secured exclusive rights to operate the Pomelo brand in Malaysia through a distribution agreement with Pomelo Fashion Co., Ltd. This partnership, effective from November 7, 2025, aims to leverage Pomelo’s digital-first fashion approach and FJ Benjamin’s expertise in brand building to enhance the fashion retail experience in Malaysia. The agreement is set for an initial five-year term, with an option to renew for another five years, reflecting a strategic move to expand Pomelo’s regional presence and redefine fashion retail in the region.

More about FJ Benjamin Holdings Ltd.

F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd is a prominent player in brand building and management, focusing on distribution and retail. Established in 1959 and listed on the Singapore Exchange since 1996, the company has a significant presence in Southeast Asia, with operations in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It manages over 20 iconic brands across fashion, lifestyle, and timepiece sectors, operating 159 stores.

Average Trading Volume: 1,965,057

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$13.06M

