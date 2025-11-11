F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:FFI) ) has issued an announcement.

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting on November 11, 2025, where several key resolutions were voted on by proxy. The resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Mr. Geoffrey W Nicholson as a director, and an increase in the aggregate remuneration for Non-Executive Directors to $350,000. All resolutions were carried, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s current management and compensation strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.12M

