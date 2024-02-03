Exxon Mobil Announces 2023 Full-Year Financial Results

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Registrant has provided information in accordance with Items 2.02 and 7.01, which includes the announcement of full-year 2023 results in a News Release dated February 2, 2024, and further details in the 4Q23 Investor Relations Data Summary. Any material accessible via hyperlink from the News Release is not considered part of this furnished information.

For further insights into XOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.