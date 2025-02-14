Extendicare Declares February 2025 Dividend, Reinforcing Shareholder Value

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Extendicare ( (TSE:EXE) ) just unveiled an update.

Extendicare Inc. has announced a C$0.04 cash dividend per common share for February 2025, payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 28, 2025. This announcement signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value and reflects its stable financial standing. The dividend, characterized as an ‘eligible dividend’ under Canadian tax law, underscores Extendicare’s strategic focus on maintaining consistent returns for investors while continuing to support the growing needs of the senior population through its extensive care and service operations.

More about Extendicare

Extendicare is a prominent provider of senior care and services in Canada, operating under various brands including Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Network. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality care to meet the needs of the growing senior population, operating 122 long-term care homes and providing extensive home health care services and group purchasing services across Canada. Employing approximately 22,000 team members, Extendicare is committed to enhancing the quality of life for seniors.

YTD Price Performance: 2.36%

Average Trading Volume: 135,480

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$904.8M

